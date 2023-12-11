AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.1% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.