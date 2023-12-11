AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $151.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $268.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

