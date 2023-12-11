AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 8.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.52. 1,046,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

