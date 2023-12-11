Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.050-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. 967,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

