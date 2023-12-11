Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $338.00 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $339.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.