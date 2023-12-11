Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.35. 272,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.15. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $340.45. The firm has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

