AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACRX. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

