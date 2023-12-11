Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 27,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 623,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $502.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.