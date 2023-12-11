Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Up 4.4%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.90. 379,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 574,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecoagro
Adecoagro Price Performance
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
