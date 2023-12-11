Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

