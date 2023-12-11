Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$12.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

TSE AAV opened at C$8.59 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.9953811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

