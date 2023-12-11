Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 531,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 479,910 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $32,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

