Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Cormark

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
