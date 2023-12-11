Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
