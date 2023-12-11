AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.79.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 159,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

