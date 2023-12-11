AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $63.48 million 3.87 $35.93 million $1.61 7.46 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91% Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AFC Gamma and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.98%. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.12%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

