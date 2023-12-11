Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $2,460,080.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.84.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,774 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,266,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

