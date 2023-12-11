Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 35,720 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,874,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,370,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

