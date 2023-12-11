Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 million-$10.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.9 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airgain

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.82. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.