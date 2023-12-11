Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $257,588.73 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $148,248.10.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

