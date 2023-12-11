Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 7,405 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $148,248.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,830.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.45. 1,311,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,959. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,160,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,402,000 after acquiring an additional 284,443 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.