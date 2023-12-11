Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.92

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 83296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

