Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.9 million-$881.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.1 million.

Alarm.com Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $58.47. 233,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,384. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2,242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.