Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $27.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of AA stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 39.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alcoa by 336.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

