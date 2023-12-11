Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.970-8.990 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.370-9.570 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.11.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $119.43. 944,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,732. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,738,000 after buying an additional 245,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.