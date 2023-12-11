Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.370-9.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 8.970-8.990 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.11.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 944,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,732. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $111.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 356.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,662 shares of company stock worth $1,194,680. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

