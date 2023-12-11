Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down to $221.23

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $221.23, but opened at $215.00. Align Technology shares last traded at $218.20, with a volume of 140,119 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

