Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,952. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKS. UBS Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alkermes

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 79.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,378,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.