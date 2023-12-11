Alpha Technology Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 11th (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Alpha Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 11th. Alpha Technology Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance
ATGL opened at $14.30 on Monday. Alpha Technology Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $31.57.
About Alpha Technology Group
