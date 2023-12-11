Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $136.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock worth $17,058,271. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

