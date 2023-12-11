Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,779,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,588,193. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,927 shares of company stock worth $17,058,271 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.