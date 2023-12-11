Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.01

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 3348143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $918.62 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

