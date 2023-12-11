Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.01

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 3348143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATUS

Altice USA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $918.62 million, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.