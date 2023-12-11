Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $41.40. 8,168,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,941,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

