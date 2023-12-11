Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $61.02. Approximately 148,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 540,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $1,080,282. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.