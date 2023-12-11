American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 184,765 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.3% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $92,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $43,712,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.22. 257,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.