American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $35.20. 2,623,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,825. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

