American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.08

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 388025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

American Lithium Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $225.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

