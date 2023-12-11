AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,409. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $164.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

