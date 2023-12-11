Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Down to $27.62

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $26.83. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 104,231 shares changing hands.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,617,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

