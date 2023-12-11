Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $93.25

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,692,000 after buying an additional 236,927 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

