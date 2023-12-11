Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33% Titan Medical N/A -105.57% -21.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.31%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Titan Medical.

34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 7.64 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -7.09 Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.44 -$42.54 million ($0.04) -1.96

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.