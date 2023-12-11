Analyzing Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC)

Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primech and Rollins’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rollins $2.70 billion 7.47 $368.60 million $0.83 50.15

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Primech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primech N/A N/A N/A Rollins 13.77% 33.81% 17.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Primech and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primech and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primech 0 0 0 0 N/A Rollins 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rollins has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Rollins’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rollins is more favorable than Primech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rollins beats Primech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services. The company also offers stewarding services comprising cleaning of the kitchen area of healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants, as well as supplies ad hoc customer service officers, and food and beverage service crews to healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, it operates HomeHelpy, an online portal that allows individual customers to book cleaning services in homes and offices; and manufactures and sells cleaning supplies, such as hand soaps, hand soap dispensers, cleaning fluids, and garbage bags used for general, floor, carpet, restroom, or kitchen purposes, as well as treatment products used in the marine industry under the D'Bond brand name. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore. Primech Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sapphire Universe Holdings Limited.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

