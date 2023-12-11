Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.42

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 262234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
