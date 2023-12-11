ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.340-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.13. 1,203,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average of $308.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,137 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

