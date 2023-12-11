Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $20.92

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.92, but opened at $20.15. Antero Resources shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 889,921 shares traded.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

