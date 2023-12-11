Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,546.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.25 ($19.53).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Stock Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 tech outperformers adored by analysts
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- High short interest stocks: this popular trend is re-emerging
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Boeing glides past series of setbacks on new flight path
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.