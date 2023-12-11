Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,546.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.25 ($19.53).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,533.50 ($19.37) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,381.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,445.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.21). The company has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.64, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

