APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE APG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $31.24. 234,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. APi Group has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in APi Group by 131.9% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in APi Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

