APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. APi Group traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 165235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in APi Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in APi Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in APi Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

