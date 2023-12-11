Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.09. 60,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 304,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

